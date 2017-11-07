Virginia Beach arena deal could end at midnight

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Beach Council voted 9-1 tonight to possibly squash the arena deal if the developer doesn’t secure financing by the midnight deadline.

Mid-Atlantic Arena has just hours left to close on a $150 million loan. They also need to move $70 million in equity into an escrow account.

Related: Deadline Looms to Fund Virginia Beach Arena

Developer Andrea Kilmer says they are prepared to close and she hopes the deal is not over.

WAVY News 10’s Liz Kilmer was at tonight’s city council meeting. Look for her live updates at 10 p.m. on FOX43 and WAVY News 10 at 11 p.m..