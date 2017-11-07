Virginia Aquarium needs help locating a manatee

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A manatee was recently spotted in the York River and the Virginia Aquarium’s Stranding Response Team is asking citizens’ help in tracking it down.

The aquarium said in a news release the approaching winter water temperatures could pose a danger to the manatee and they want to help it move further south.

The Stranding Response Team is working with federal and private partners to evaluate the condition of any manatees that may still be in the area.

They ask any member of the public who observes a manatee to call their 24-hour Stranding Response hotline at 757-385-7575. The Stranding Response Team will need an exact location and photos or video of the animal. They also remind people to maintain a safe distance from any manatee to prevent disturbance or potential injury.