Two men found with marijuana, Xanax during Camden County roadcheck

CAMDEN, N.C. (WAVY) — Two men were arrested and charged for having drugs during a motor vehicle checking station on Lambs Road in Camden County Oct. 31.

Camden County officers say 26-year-old Odell Francis Gaymon and 24-year-old Wayne Antonio Lee II, both of Camden, were charged misdemeanor possession of marijuana, misdemeanor simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance Xanax and misdemeanor possession of marijuana paraphernalia.

Gaymon and Lee were both held in Albermarle District Jail under a $1,500 bond each.

Their first court date is set for Dec. 1 in Camden District Court.