Two displaced after Norfolk residential fire

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two adult males have been displaced following a residential fire at 2116 Wheeling Avenue in Norfolk Tuesday evening.

According to Norfolk Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Joe Milligan, fire units were called to the two-story, single family home just after 5 p.m.

When they arrived, they found the fire on the first floor of the home extending to the second floor.

There were no working smoke detectors in the home, according to Milligan. No one was in the home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the two, displaced males are being assisted by the Red Cross.