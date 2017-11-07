Twitter officially doubles its character limit

Twitter made it official Tuesday — they are DOUBLING the number of characters you can tweet.

The social media giant has been testing the new 280 character limit with a small group since September. In a blog post Tuesday, Twitter said the testing revealed once they got past the novelty of tweeting the full length, most people returned to tweeting fewer characters.

This is the first character limit change since the company launched in 2006.

We're expanding the character limit! We want it to be easier and faster for everyone to express themselves. More characters. More expression. More of what's happening.https://t.co/wBpYdy1K40 — Twitter (@Twitter) November 7, 2017

** Twitter says “Japanese, Korean, and Chinese will continue to have 140 characters because cramming is not an issue in these languages.”