Steady stream of voters in Portsmouth on election day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Poll workers at two different precincts tell 10 On Your Side they have seen a steady stream of voters throughout the day.

It seems the chilly weather, overcast skies and misty rain weren’t enough to keep many people from the polls.

Our crews captured voters at both the Lakeview Elementary School precinct and at the Scottish Rite Temple.

Both precincts have a large number of registered voters.

Elections officials said Lakeview has one of the largest voter turnout records.

That precinct is where our crews saw both candidates for Commonwealth’s Attorney greeting voters and thanking volunteers.

Incumbent Stephanie Morales faces attorney Thomas T. J. Wright for the top prosecutor’s seat.

We asked what they wanted to say to undecided voters.

“In me, Stephanie Morales, you have a Commonwealth’s Attorney who really cares about the needs of everybody in the community,” Morales said. She continued, “In me you have a hometown girl who has decided to spend her life’s work trying to help make Portsmouth a better place and I hope that will earn me the vote of the citizens of Portsmouth.”

Wright told WAVY, “The city needs a change. We need to make sure that we have an attorney that’s running the office, not so much making it a political office.” He continued, “I think we need to come together as a city, we need to be unified, we need to support our law enforcement and really we need to make sure that people are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

10 On Your Side will be closely watching both the Commonwealth’s Attorney race as well as the race for Sheriff and Treasurer.

Incumbent Sheriff Bill Watson faces challengers Michael Moore and Glenn Perry.

For treasurer, Paige Cherry, Elizabeth Psimas and Ron Melton will face off.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments.