Senior Alert issued for missing Herndon man with cognitive impairment

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — A Senior Alert has been issued for a missing Herndon man who has a cognitive impairment.

Virginia State Police say Donald Gary Higgins was last seen on Monday in Herndon, wearing a black/gray jacket, yellow Redskins jersey and gray running shorts. He was reportedly carrying Docker’s pants and a plaid long sleeve shirt.

Police say Higgins, 65, suffers from a cognitive impairment, and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

If you see Higgins or know of his whereabouts, call police at 703-435-6846, 911 or #77 on a cellphone.