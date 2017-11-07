Repeat felon pleads guilty to Wells Fargo robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Carl E. Knightor of Newport News pleaded guilty Tuesday to robbing a Wells Fargo Bank branch in Newport News.

According to court documents, Knightor, 33, went into the bank on Nov. 18, 2016 with his face covered and demanded money from the bank teller.

Knightor kept demanding more money from the teller and ended up leaving the bank with a total of $5,368.

The money contained a GPS tracker and law enforcement tracked the signal to the taxi Knightor had fled the scene in. Minutes later, Knightor was taken into custody.

Knightnor, who has seven prior felony convictions, including possession of a sawed off shotgun and grand larceny, faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on February 26, 2018.