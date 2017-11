PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Chris Reckling recently got a chance to meet the actors from Chicago Med, PD and Fire at One Chicago Day.

You don’t get much time on the red carpet for interviews, so instead of talking to them about their character, Chris wanted you to get a glimpse into their personality.

In this week’s Reck on the Road, you may be surprised to find that they are more like you than you think.