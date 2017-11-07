Police search for Newport News robbery suspect, white truck used in robbery

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Police say they’re searching for a man who robbed a Newport News convenience store on Oct. 29.

The robbery occurred just before 4:27 a.m., according to police, when officers were dispatched to the Newport News Mart at 6200 Chestnut Avenue in reference to a burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, a witness told police that he saw a man leave the back exit of the business with a gray bag.

An investigation revealed the store’s front door was damaged and that cash, lottery tickets and cigarettes were stolen from the store.

Police say they’ve identified an unknown suspect and vehicle in relation to the incident.

Those who recognize this man, this vehicle, or know anything about this burglary, are asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.