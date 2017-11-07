Paper ballots make a return across Virginia

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Voters in Virginia Tuesday who are used to electronic voting will be presented with paper ballots this election.

The Virginia Board of Elections blocked the use of computerized voting machines this year over concerns that the equipment can be hacked. Originally the deadline to make the change was 2020, but in September, the board voted to immediately decertify paperless voting equipment across the Commonwealth.

Some localities are leasing the paper ballot equipment for the Nov. 7 elections, others already purchased it, at a hefty price. Norfolk spent more than $1 million for its new system. Chesapeake’s equipment cost taxpayers more than $738,000.

The following localities informed the Virginia Department of Elections that they will be using new equipment in the 2017 November General Election: Chesapeake, Gloucester, Lee, Martinsville, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Poquoson, Rappahannock, Russell, Surry and Tazewell.

10 On Your Side has heard from several voters in cities using the new paper ballot system, concerned that their vote won’t count, because they did not follow the directions to completely fill in the box next to their candidate. Some say they used a checkmark or ‘x’ instead.

10 On Your Side reached out to the Registrar’s Office, who said the machines that read the ballots are very sensitive and assured us the marks will be picked up and the vote will count.