Organizations warn Virginia voters of phone scam

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (AP/WAVY) — Citizens in Virginia are receiving robotic phone calls falsely claiming their polling locations have changed, according to Bill Farrar, the director of strategic communications for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia.

Farrar stated they have received direct reports and seen several claims on social media in regards to this scam, but they do not know how widespread it is.

On Monday, the Prince William County chapter of the NAACP stated on their Facebook that voters in northern Virginia received the same phone call.

The Virginia Board of Elections is aware of the scam and Commissioner Edgardo Cortes issued the following statement:

“The Department of Elections has received some complaints regarding robocalls to voters in Prince William County providing incorrect information related to polling place changes and we have referred the matter to law enforcement for investigation. If a voter has any questions about their polling place location, they can visit vote.virginia.gov to look up their voter registration information, including their polling place.”

The ACLU urges people who receive the call to confirm their polling place at elections.virginia.gov and report it to the ACLU of Virginia at (804) 644-8080. If anyone is able to record the robocall, they can send it to acluva@acluva.org.

🚨We are getting reports of calls to Virginia voters falsely saying that their polling place has changed. 🚨 If you receive a call:

✔️Confirm your polling place at https://t.co/3NmwdTvoHb ✔️ Report it to @ACLUVA at 804-644-8080#ElectionDay #vagov — ACLU (@ACLU) November 7, 2017