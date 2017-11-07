Norfolk residents go to polls to elect treasurer

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — There are four people vying to be the mermaid city’s next treasurer.

It’s up for grabs now that Anthony Burfoot is serving his sentence for public corruption.

There are four candidates in the running — a Democrat, Republican and two independents.

The Republican, Michael Voogd, is a retired naval officer with 26 years experience. He managed a major defense department budget. The Democrat, Daun Hester, has the most name recognition. She served in Norfolk city government and is a current state delegate. She plans to leverage that experience.

The two independents are touting their business experience.

Matt Hales founded a defense contracting firm, and Nicole Sanders is an IT consultant and graduate of Hampton University.

