Newport News man arrested for attacking 50-year-old woman

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Patrick Harp, Jr. of Newport News was arrested for attacking a 50-year-old Newport News woman on Monday.

According to Newport News Police, they were dispatched around 3:30 Monday morning to the 700 block of West Willow Place.

When they arrived on the scene, the victim stated Harp, 41, had accused her and her sister of stealing prescription pills from him.

During the argument, Harp allegedly attacked the woman, punching her and choking her until she went unconscious and then fled the scene.

The victim was transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police say the victim’s sister notified them during their investigation that Harp was sending her messages, threatening to harm her.

Harp was later arrested at his home on Bellows Way and charged with malicious wounding.