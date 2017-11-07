Middle School Student Surprised with Brand New Flute at Jazz Concert

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A middle school student received an unexpected gift when he went to see famed jazz musician Richard Elliot. Zymari Jackson was given a brand new flute during the intermission of Elliot’s concert in Hampton Saturday night.

The flute was a donation from the HJ Lang Foundation. The nonprofit, founded by Jay Lang, is dedicated to enhancing the lives of people in the music and arts community. Zymari is an aspiring student, attending Northside Middle School in Norfolk.

Unbeknownst to Zymari, his teacher nominated him. Once the foundation selected him as the winner, they provided complimentary tickets to the concert for Zymari, his mother, siblings, and teacher.

During intermission the organization presented Zymari with the flute. In complete shock, a tearful Zymari humbly accepted the award.

He is one of many who have received instruments from the HJ Lang Foundation. The organization, in conjunction with Blue Pyramid Productions and Seven Venues, hosts concerts throughout the year.

At each concert the foundation awards an aspiring young musician in Hampton Roads with an instrument. This year the nonprofit hosted five concerts and plans to host three more for the 2017-2018 season.

