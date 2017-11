PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Today in the kitchen we had Executive Chef Kevin Sharkey from 1608 Crafthouse knock our socks off with his yummy short rib sandwich. They offer a variety of craft beers, entrees, burgers, appetizers, soups and salads.

1608 Crafthouse

1608 Pleasure House Rd – Virginia Beach

(757) 965-4510

1608Crafthouse.com

This segment of The Hampton Roads Show is sponsored by 1608 Crafthouse.