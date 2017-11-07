Authorities working barricade situation on Eastern Shore

ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities on the Eastern Shore are currently on the scene of a barricade situation that has been working for hours.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to a reported domestic dispute around 8:30 a.m. in the New Church community — just south of the Virginia-Maryland state line.

Responding deputies determined that a man was barricaded inside a home and had threatened to harm himself. Virginia State Police troopers have responded to the scene to assist deputies.

