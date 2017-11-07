Audience: 22nd Annual IndiaFest

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Our studio audience today was from Asian Indians of Hampton Roads. Naveen Kumar was here to tell us about their 22nd Annual India-fest coming to the Virginia Beach Convention Center this weekend. The different activities at this event include Bollywood dances, yoga demos, fashion shows, vibrant music, Indian cuisine, fashion jewelry, henna/face painting, Lego contest, vendors, Indian bazaar, and so much more.

IndiaFest

Saturday, November 11

Virginia Beach Convention Center

FREE Admission & Parking

AIHR.org/IndiaFest