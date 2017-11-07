Affidavit: Portsmouth officer shot trying to detain runaway teen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Portsmouth police have a 15-year-old boy in custody for allegedly shooting a police officer several times. New details have emerged that indicate the officer was shot while trying to detain the teen.

It happened Monday afternoon in the Mount Hermon neighborhood. According to an affidavit for a search warrant, the officer was shot in the 2500 block of Hickory Street after encountering the 15-year-old suspect who was reported as a runaway.

One witness, who wanted to remain anonymous, explained what they saw. The witness tells 10 On Your Side that from a window, they saw a female Portsmouth officer working to take a teenage boy into custody.

The witness says it appeared the boy was fighting back. The witness walked away from the window, then heard several gunshots.

They tell 10 On Your Side they ran back to the window and saw the same boy running toward the London Oaks neighborhood. The witness saw the officer lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

A construction crew nearby didn’t see the shooting, but reports hearing bullets whiz past them.

“I looked over down the street to the left and she was lying on the ground just moaning,” Andrew Gonzalez said. “I guess the neighbor ran out to the middle and tried to give her help and that’s when we called the cops.”

The Portsmouth Police Department has not yet identified the female officer shot. At last check, the officer was in critical but stable condition.

The affidavit shows that, after being shot, she identified the teen to another responding officer. The suspect was then “spotted by responding officers running to the London Oaks apartment complex,” according to the court paperwork.

It also states the 15-year-old suspect was taken into custody while still wearing one of the officer’s handcuffs on his wrist — and that the officer “did not see a weapon at the time of his detainment.”

