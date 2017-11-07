Polls open in Virginia, North Carolina for 2017 Election

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Polls are now open in Virginia and North Carolina for the 2017 General Election.

Virginia and New Jersey are the only two states electing a new governor. There’s a lot of pressure on this election — as many people say whichever party wins can help point to the country’s approval rating toward the new Trump Administration.

Big names have come out to support Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam and Republican Ed Gillespie.

Former President Barack Obama stumped for Northam last month at an event in Richmond. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump has tweeted his support for Gillespie.

Libertarian Cliff Hyra is also on the ballot for governor in Virginia.

Alongside the much talked about gubernatorial election in Virginia are a slew of races for local House of Delegates seats. Voters will also be deciding the Virginia’s next attorney general and lieutenant governor.

In Virginia’s race for lieutenant governor, Republican Jill Vogel is squaring off against Democrat Justin Fairfax.

Fairfax says some of his priorities are raising the minimum wage to $15 and expanding Medicaid. Vogel says she will work to reform health care and reduce regulations to grow the economy.

It’s been a heated battle for Virginia’s top lawyer. You may have seen a lot of ads featuring Democrat Mark Herring and Republican John Adams.

Herring is seeking a second term as attorney general, while Adams has never held office. Despite this, Adams has insists he is ready and believes Virginia needs a new attorney general.

Several people might be casting their ballots the old-fashioned way on Tuesday.

Officials in Virginia are taking steps this year to secure voting systems amid concerns over hacking attempts in the 2016 Presidential Election.

Officials want to make sure all votes are fair, so they are adding paper-based back-up systems to prevent cyber attacks or interference. They say a paper trail will help them verify results, if necessary.

Polls are open until 7 p.m. in Virginia, and 7:30 p.m. in North Carolina.