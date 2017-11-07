2 injured after tractor-trailer, pickup crash in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Two people were injured after a tractor-trailer and pickup truck crashed Tuesday morning in Suffolk.

Suffolk officials say the crash happened just after 10 a.m. on Route 58, near the Pitchkettle Road exit. It involved a tractor-trailer loaded with steel and a pickup.

One person was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with serious injuries. The other person had injuries that were not life-threatening.

It is unclear whether people injured were drivers or passengers.

Westbound lanes on Route 58 are expected to be closed for several hours. A detour is in place at Route 58 and Route 460 West.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.