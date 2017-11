VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A woman rescued from the water Monday afternoon at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Police spokesperson Linda Keuhn told WAVY.com the woman was having trouble in the water. Dispatch recevied a call about the situation on 27th Street around 12:30 p.m.

Two citizens and a police officer helped the woman to safety. Keuhn said the woman was fine and refused medical treatment.

Stay with WAVY.com for the news, weather and traffic updates.