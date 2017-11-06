Voter Guide | November 2017 General Election

Election Day is Tuesday, November 7, 2017

Virginia: Polls are open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m.

North Carolina: Polls are open from 6:30 a.m. until 7:30 p.m.

There are state and local races in this election.

Click on your city to see sample ballots and candidate lists:

Chesapeake | Hampton | Newport News | Norfolk | Portsmouth | Suffolk | Virginia Beach

Here are some important things to know and make sure to have before you head to the polls on Election Day.

WHERE TO VOTE

On Election Day, you will vote in person at your local polling place, which is determined by your home address. Click here to find your polling place.

If you move, your polling place will change. You must change your voter registration address every time you move. Click here to update your address. The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information was October 16.

The deadline to register to vote or update voter registration information was October 16. The deadline to request a ballot for the November 7, 2017 election was Tuesday, October 31, 2017

If you go to the wrong polling place, you will need to get to your correct polling place by 7 p.m. on Election Day for your vote to count. As long as you are in line by 7 p.m. , you will be allowed to vote.

IDENTIFICATION REQUIRED

In Virginia, all voters looking to cast a ballot Tuesday are required to show an acceptable form of photo identification. There are many acceptable forms of photo ID, including:

Any photo ID issued by the Commonwealth of Virginia such as a valid driver’s license or any photo ID issued by one of Virginia’s local governments;

Any photo ID issued by the United States government such as a valid passport;

An employer-issued photo ID; and a student photo ID issued by a school, college, or university in Virginia

Tribal enrollment or other tribal ID issued by one of 11 tribes recognized by the Commonwealth of Virginia

Voters who do not have an acceptable photo ID are eligible for a free Virginia Voter Photo ID Card. Voters may apply for an ID card anytime throughout the year, including on Election Day. Free voter photo ID cards are available at all local voter registration offices. You can find your local registrar’s contact information at this link.

PROVISIONAL BALLOT

Voters who arrive at their polling place without photo identification will be given the opportunity to vote by completing a provisional ballot. The voter will have until noon on the Monday following the election to deliver a copy of identification to the local electoral board. Voters may submit a copy of their ID via fax, email, in-person submission, or through USPS or commercial delivery service. Also by noon on Monday following the election, the voter may appear in-person in the office of the general registrar, in the locality in which the provisional ballot was cast, and apply for a Virginia Voter Photo ID Card.

VOTERS WITH SPECIAL NEEDS

Curbside voting is available for residents 65 and older, or any person with a physical disability. If you need a ride to the polls on November 7, some local taxi companies are offering free rides.

VOTER COMPLAINTS

If you have a complaint related to your voting experience, there is an online complaint form on the Virginia Department of Elections website. Or you can call 1-800-552-9745. Click here to submit an incident in North Carolina.

10 On Your Side will have extensive coverage election night, including live results, on air and online and be sure to follow our Facebook and Twitter pages. If you haven’t already, download our WAVY News App and sign up for notifications.

Here are some more important links for the Hampton Roads region: