PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Your garage is more than an indoor parking spot. It’s your own personal car showroom and you can make it look the part by giving the flooring a makeover. Dave Konze and Mike Melatti from Sears Garage Solutions of Hampton Roads, our WAVY Experts on your side, joined us today to talk about how you can update your garage floors.

Tell them you saw them on The Hampton Roads Show for a discount.

Get in touch with Dave and Mike at Sears Garage Solutions of Hampton Roads our WAVY Experts on your side.

Call (757) 721-2524 or visit SearsGarageDoors.com/VirginiaBeach-VA

You can also connect with them on Facebook at Sears Garage Solutions Hampton Roads.

This segment of the Hampton Roads Shos is sponsored by Sears Garage Solutions of Hampton Roads