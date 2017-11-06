Trump: ‘Great confidence’ in Saudi anti-corruption push

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expressing “great confidence” in Saudi leaders amid an anti-corruption push, saying in a tweet, “They know exactly what they are doing.”

Trump is addressing the arrests of prominent Saudi royals and business leaders ordered by a committee headed by Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman.

Trump says he has great confidence in King Salman and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia. He says some of the arrested people “have been ‘milking’ their country for years!”

The arrests are seen as a consolidation of power by the crown prince against rivals and critics as he seeks to implement reforms in the oil-rich state. Mohammad Bin Salman has developed a close relationship with White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

