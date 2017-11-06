Suspects shot during Norfolk home invasion

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Two suspects were shot during a home invasion in Norfolk Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 1000 block of W. 50th Street around 10:45 p.m. Two men, ages 20 and 21, told the officers they were inside their home when two unknown men with guns entered. At some point, police say the two suspects were shot. They fled the scene then showed up at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, with injuries considered not life-threatening.

Police detained the men at the hospital and charges are pending.

The two men in the home were not injured. When asked about who shot the suspects, police spokesman Daniel Hudson told WAVY.com “the circumstances surrounding who shot the suspects are not being released at this time.”

This was one of several shootings in Norfolk over the weekend.