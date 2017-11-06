Special Report: Bullied Because He’s Different

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A Virginia Beach mother is at odds with the school system about what defines bullying — and wants to protect her son who has special needs.

Dallas Heinz is a sophomore at Tallwood High School. He has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Autism and a condition where he has trouble controlling the volume of his voice.

His mother Cathy Heinz says since kindergarten Dallas has been the target of bullies — and their shoving, hitting, harassment and humiliation.

At one point, she had her son talk with a guidance counselor.

“She just lectured him and said, ‘Don’t give your power away.’ It was his responsibility to ignore the bullies, which is not always an option for a child that has disabilities,” Cathy Heinz said.

What exactly does Virginia Beach City Public Schools consider to be bullying? And what happens when the victim is a special needs student?

