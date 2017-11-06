Rally for Ashanti Billie set for Monday

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A rally for Ashanti Billie is scheduled for Monday outside Joint Expeditionary Base Little Creek.

Billie as last seen at the base on September 18, before her body was found 11 days later, more than 300 miles away in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The rally, which is being held at 4 p.m., has been organized by a group called Stop Global Violence and PDA Hampton Roads/Eastern Shore.

Organizers say the rally is to raise awareness to Ashanti Billie’s case. No arrests have been made in connection to her death.