Police searching for Va. Beach bank robbery suspect

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Beach Police are searching for a man who they say robbed the Bank of America at 210 Laskin Road on Monday afternoon.

Police say they were notified about the incident around 2:05 p.m., when an officer was flagged down near Pacific Avenue and Laskin Road.

Witnesses told the officer they believed the bank had just been robbed, and that the suspect ran into a nearby parking garage.

When they arrived at the bank, officers verified that an armed man stole an undisclosed amount of money from the bank before fleeing.

No one was injured during the incident, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a white male wearing a gray hooded, zip-up sweatshirt, a white ball cap with a red brim, sunglasses and a mask that covered his face.

If you can identify this person, contact Virginia Beach Police.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call Virginia Beach Crime Solvers at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887) or by texting “VBTIP” and the information to CRIMES (274637).

Tipsters will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Stay with WAVY TV 10 for updates.