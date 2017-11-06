Police: Man jumps from moving car in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — A 42-year-old Hampton man received life-threatening injuries after jumping from a moving vehicle Monday afternoon, according to the Hampton Police Division.

Police say the incident occurred just before 1:22 p.m. at the 1st block of Fox Hill Road.

The man was transported via Nightingale to an area hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening, according to police.

The incident is under investigation by the Hampton Police Division’s Accident Reconstruction Team.

