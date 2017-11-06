Old Dominion University football player arrested, suspended indefinitely

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An Old Dominion University football player was arrested and charged for two counts of simple assault and one count of felony strangulation, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Norfolk police were called around 1 a.m. to a home in the 1200 block of West 43rd Street for an assault in progress, on Wednesday Nov 1.

When officers got to the scene they found two women, a 21-year-old and 20-year-old, who claimed they were allegedly assaulted by the 20-year-old’s boyfriend, Denzel Williams.

Police say the women secured charges against Williams and he was arrested later Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for Old Dominion University tells 10 On Your Side Williams has been suspended indefinitely from the ODU football team. Head Coach Bobby Wilder has no further comment at this time.

