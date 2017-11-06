Northam edges Gillespie in final CNU poll ahead of election

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam held a small advantage over Ed Gillespie in a final poll from Christopher Newport University before Tuesday’s election.

The latest poll from CNU’s Wason Center for Public Policy shows Northam with a 51 to 45 percent lead over his Republican counterpart. Both candidates are vying to become Virginia’s next governor.

The 6 percent margin is similar to what likely voters have been reporting in CNU’s polls for the 2017 Election — dating back to late-September.

Libertarian candidate Cliff Hyra polled at 2 percent, with another 2 percent of likely voters saying they were undecided.

