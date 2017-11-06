Norfolk man sentenced after shooting man over sports, politics in Va. Beach restaurant

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A Norfolk man who pleaded guilty back in July to shooting a man over an argument about sports and politics has been sentenced to 23 years in prison, with 10 years and four months suspended.

44-year-old Charles Anthony Waddy pleaded guilty July 25 to aggravated malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the shooting of a man at Inland Reef Bar and Grill on Lynnhaven Parkway in Virginia Beach on Nov. 13, 2016.

According to documents, the victim and a friend went to the restaurant around 8:30 a.m. and sat at the opposite end of the restaurant’s bar from Waddy, who sat near a juke box. The victim and Waddy then got into a verbal argument about sports and politics, which led to Waddy pulling out a handgun that was hidden from view of the victim.

“I bet you won’t bring your [expletive] down here,” Waddy told the victim, according to a release sent out by the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

When the victim got up from his seat, Waddy pulled out the gun and fired a single shot, hitting the victim in the abdomen. After the victim fell to the ground by the juke box, Waddy then walked over and stood over him before leaving the restaurant.

An Island Reef employee who was friends with Waddy went to a nearby neighborhood and found him. He took the gun from Waddy before bringing him back to the restaurant, where police were waiting. Emergency dispatchers received a call around 10:45 a.m. in reference to the shooting.

The victim was taken to the hospital with several major injuries to vital organs. Officials say he went through multiple surgeries during his recovery, which included more than a month in the hospital and multiple follow-up stays. The victim has permanent damage to several major organs as a result of the shooting.

According to court records, Waddy had prior convictions for assault, DUI – 2nd offense within 5 to 10 years and petit larceny.