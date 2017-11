NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – A 22-year-old Newport News man was shot Monday afternoon.

Police say the victim showed up at Mary Immaculate Hospital with a non life-threatening injury to his hip area and was then transferred to another hospital. The man is reportedly not cooperating with the investigation. Police say they received the initial call at 12:29 p.m.

This is breaking news. Stay with WAVY for updates.