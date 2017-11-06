Man with 12 prior felonies pleads guilty on cocaine, firearms charges

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Newport News man who had previously been convicted of a dozen felonies pleaded guilty Monday to cocaine and firearms charges.

According to court documents, 44-year-old Clarence L. Lyons distributed cocaine, cocaine base and heroin during February 2017. During an investigation into Lyons, authorities say they received word that Lyons also usually carried a firearm while distributing narcotics. After conducting surveillance of Lyon’s hotel room in Newport News, police say they arrested Lyons as he left his hotel room. At the time of the arrest, police found a loaded firearm, marijuana, cocaine, cocaine base and heroin on Lyons. A search of Lyon’s hotel room also yielded a syringe and a device used to smoke marijuana.

Lyons pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and carrying a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He faces a mandatory minimum of five years and a maximum of life for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking, consecutive to a maximum penalty of 20 years for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 20, 2018.