JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – James City County Police arrested a 19-year-old wanted for several felony charges.

Police say Malcolm Shemar Lee is facing charges for murder, malicious wounding, displaying a firearm in a threatening manner and actively participate or being a member of a criminal street gang.

Anyone with further information regarding the suspect is asked to contact the anonymous Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.