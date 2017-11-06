Gloucester County schools websites affected in hack

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Gloucester County Public Schools websites were affected after its hosting site was hacked overnight.

Jim Brogan, IT Director for Gloucester schools, says the sheriff’s office alerted Superintendent Walter Clemons about the hack around 2 a.m. Monday.

Pages for Gloucester schools were replaced with images of Saddam Hussein and a pro-Islamic State message.

Atlanta-based schooldesk.net took the sites down at 6:30 a.m., according to Brogan. Multiple school divisions that use this hosting site were affected.

