VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday for warrants obtained by the Hampton Police Division for domestic assault and abduction, according to a Virginia Beach Police release.

Virginia Beach Police Department served the warrants to Don Edward Kirk, a former Virginia Beach Police recruit.

Irk is no longer employed with the City of Virginia Beach.

There is no further information available regarding this incident.

Stay with WAVY.com for developments on this story.