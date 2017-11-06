Democrats hold party in Norfolk ahead of election

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – State democrats held an election eve party in downtown Norfolk on Monday.

Inside The Harbor Club restaurant at Waterside, Mayor Kenny Alexander welcomed candidates to a stage shortly before 8 p.m.

Governor Terry McAuliffe, Attorney General Mark Herring, Lt. Governor Ralph Northam and Justin Fairfax, candidate for Lt. Governor, all made quick speeches before an energized crowd of supporters.

“We’re ready to lead the fight,” said Northam, who is running for governor. “Are you ready to fight with us?”

The crowd erupted in cheers and applause.