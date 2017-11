PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton Roads Transit bus was involved in a crash Monday morning on an exit ramp from the MLK Expressway in Portsmouth.

Portsmouth dispatch tells WAVY.com the bus and two other vehicles were involved in the crash. It is unclear whether anyone was hurt.

The crash caused a closure of the exit ramp from the westbound side of the MLK to High Street.

Traffic Advisory: Exit ramp closure on VA 164 West to High St due to crash. — ERT (@DriveERT) November 6, 2017

