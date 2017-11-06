Chesapeake Bank in JCC robbed Monday

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A man who implied he had a gun robbed the Chesapeake Bank on Richmond Road in James City County Monday afternoon.

Police responded to a reported armed robbery at the bank just after 3:30 p.m.

The suspect handed the teller a note demanding money, then he fled the area in an unknown vehicle, according to police. He is still on the run.

There were no injuries reported.

Police released a surveillance image of the bank robber. He is described as an unshaven black man, about 6-feet tall; and he was wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a gray baseball hat at the time of the crime.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information about this incident, please call James City County Police at 757-253-1800.