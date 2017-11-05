Virginia Beach podiatrist Dr. Deb Chirtea dies

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – After a long battle against cancer, Dr Deb Chirtea has died, a family source tells 10 On Your Side.

Dr. Chirtea was able to make her vision come to put titles that she made with her daughter Madison Perry at Virginia Beach General Hospital on Nov 1.

Related: Virginia Beach podiatrist on the other side of the stethoscope

Surrounded by family, friends, nurses and coworkers, Chirtea toured the hallways, finally getting to see her tiles in their rightful places. On the front, there were sea animals with colored ribbons. On the back, names of people who have battled cancer.

Chirtea had battled cancer for nearly a year.