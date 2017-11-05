USS Kearsarge returning home from hurricane relief

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – Another locally based ship is to return home after responding to hurricane relief efforts in the Carribbean.

Navy officials say the USS Kearsage left Naval Station Norfolk on Aug. 31 in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The dock landing ship was later redirected to support efforts after hurricanes Irma and Maria.

Both the Oak Hill and USS Wasp recently completed relief work in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Kearsage is expected to arrive at the base Monday morning.