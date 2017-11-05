Slain NSU student remembered at vigil held at former Henrico high school

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) -Family, coaches, and teammates came together to remember the life of Nicholas Ackies.

Hundreds packed the parking lot at Douglas Freeman High School for a candlelight vigil in his honor, the same place he attended school as a standout athlete.

Ruth Ackies, Nicholas’s mother, reflected on her son’s desire for a ‘big family.’

“I got enough love for you and everyone out there,” she said before the large audience.

Ackies was killed on October 27.

Police found the Norfolk State University freshman shot inside of an apartment in Norfolk along Hayes Street.

The candlelight vigil allowed those who loved Ackies to reflect on memories of the young man.

“One thing that kid never was is he was never sad, he was always happy,” one friend said.

Towards the end of the vigil, Nick’s mother issued a challenge to all who attended the vigil to keep her son’s legacy alive.

“Think of one thing that you like about Nick, one thing that touched your heart about him and try to do that at least once a week,” she said.

Funeral arrangements for Nicholas Ackies are set for Sunday, November 6 at West End Assembly of God in Richmond.