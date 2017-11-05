Multiple people shot at church in South Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Tx. (WAVY) – Multiple are dead after a gunman opened fire in a church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, according to NBC News.

Local media reports that there are multiple victims and there is a large police presence at the church. The Associated Press is reporting that the gunman has been taken out.

A single shooter walked into the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs and opened fire, Wilson County Commissioner Albert Gamez Jr. told NBC News.

Gamez said he had spoken to the sheriff and other officials who said there were multiple fatalities and multiple wounded, but it was not immediately clear how many were dead or injured.

The shooter was “down,” Gamez said.

Several other law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation also said “multiple” people had been killed, and as many as 15 injured. The FBI and ATF were headed to the scene, the sources said.

Sherri Pomeroy, the wife of church pastor Frank Pomeroy, told NBC News that her husband was out of town at the time of the reported shooting and but that her daughter was inside the church.

The Associated Press reports a sheriff’s department dispatcher says everyone is at the scene and unavailable to comment.

Sutherland Springs is about 20 miles southeast of San Antonio.

