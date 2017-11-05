Man struck by stray bullet in Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – An adult male was struck by a stray bullet on Sunday afternoon.

Emergency Communications was notified at 3:52 p.m. after the adult male was struck by a stray bullet while standing near the Big City Church in the in the 4100 block of Pruden Boulevard.

Police say that gunshots were reported in the area earlier in the day. It is unknown if hunters were in the area or whether unknown subjects were target shooting.

The adult male was transported to a local hospital for a non-life threatening gunshot wound

The investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.