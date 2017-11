HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – Many supporters gathered for two “Get Out The Vote” rallies in Hampton and Virginia Beach on Sunday.

Republican candidates Ed Gillespie, Jill Vogel, and John Adams met with supporters at Tubby’s Tavern in Virginia Beach.

At another event, Democratic candidates Ralph Northam, Justin Fairfax, and Mark Herring rallied with their supporters at The Boo Williams Sportsplex in Hampton.

Tuesday’s election is only one out of two in the country that is electing a governor.