NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The DAV 5K Run to Honor Veterans race was held in Newport News on Sunday.

The DAV 5K Run to Honor Veterans is a run, walk, roll and motorcycle ride that thanks those who served and raises awareness of the issues our ill and injured veterans face every day.

The event was held at City Center on Oyster Point.

These events are held all around the county to help further the mission of DAV to ensure our injured heroes are not alone on their road to recovery.