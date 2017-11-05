Authorities seek two people suspected of shoplifting in York County

YORK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Deputies with the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office are searching for a man and woman who shoplifted from a Walmart.

It happened on September 6 at the Tabb Walmart in the 2600 block of George Washington Memorial Hwy,

According to the sheriff’s office, the man and woman were observed by loss prevention concealing undisclosed property. When they were approached they fled from loss prevention.

Both were observed leaving the business in a white Chrysler PT Cruiser.

If you recognize these suspects, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.