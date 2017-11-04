Sheriff: Las Vegas shooter had lost money, been depressed

LAS VEGAS (AP/WCMH) – The top lawman in Las Vegas says the gunman who killed 58 people at a concert last month had lost a significant amount of money in the previous two years and that it may be a “determining factor” in the worst mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

Sheriff Joe Lombardo says in an interview with news station KLAS-TV that gunman Stephen Paddock had been losing money and was “going in the wrong direction.”

“He had narcissistic personality, prone to bouts of depression. He was status driven, [he] wanted to be recognized in the casinos and by friends and family. That was starting to decline,” Lombardo said.

“This guy did the worst mass shooting in our lifetime, without reason or cause. We haven’t got that answer yet,” he said. “He wasn’t on the radar, wasn’t in the federal database, wasn’t on the criminal radar.”

In the wide-ranging interview, Lombardo also addressed the numerous conspiracy theories floating around online.

“I’m amazed at people’s abilities to cause this disturbance, their mental state to post this, the conspiracy thories associated with this,” Lombardo said. “Some need to be investigated to make sure there isn’t a second shooter. That’s a normal part of the investigation, but we can’t spend our time chasing our tails with the internet.”

The interview comes as several news organizations, including The Associated Press, have sued for 911 calls, police video and search warrants related to the shooting.